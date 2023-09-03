Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,672,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,875 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,710,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

