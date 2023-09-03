Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,654 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Linde worth $1,538,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

LIN stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $388.91. 969,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,297. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

