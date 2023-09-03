The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Southern worth $1,073,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,326 shares of company stock worth $10,393,608 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.22. 3,505,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,328. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.