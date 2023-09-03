Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 47,808 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of Lockheed Martin worth $899,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.18. The stock had a trading volume of 668,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,443. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.