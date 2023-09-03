Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 43,493 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $874,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $662.52. The company had a trading volume of 592,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.85 and a 200 day moving average of $673.27. The company has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

