Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.82% of Dominion Energy worth $851,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

