Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 601,367 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 601,367 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Accenture worth $830,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,236. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $328.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.74.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

