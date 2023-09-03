Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 896,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Union Pacific worth $790,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,781. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

