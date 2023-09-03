Cronos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $5.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.