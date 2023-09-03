MagnetGold Price Up 3.7% This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. MagnetGold has a market cap of $68.43 million and $11,064.88 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

