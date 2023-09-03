DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,086.67 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00247079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.