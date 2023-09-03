Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $344.66 million and $9.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,980,626,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,029,001,451 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.