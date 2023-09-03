Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $6.62 Million Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000. Crane makes up 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. 116,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

