Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,188 shares during the period. Golden Ocean Group accounts for 1.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOGL. State of Wyoming grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

