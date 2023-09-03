Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $9.85 Million in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises 1.5% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 638,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

