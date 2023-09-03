Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,589 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 2,290,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.