Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTFree Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,589 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 2,290,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.