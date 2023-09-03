Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,589 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Catalent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 2,290,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Activity at Catalent
In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.