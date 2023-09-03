Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,860,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 2.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.23% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 923,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,022. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

