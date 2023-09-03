200,481 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.2 %

Comcast stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 18,866,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,589,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.