Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,210,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 211,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

