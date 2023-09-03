Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 516,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.59 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

