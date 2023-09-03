5,318 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Cryoport accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,522,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cryoport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 660,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,414. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

