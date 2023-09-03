TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 241 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

