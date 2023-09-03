Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KMB traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.46. 2,271,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,009. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

