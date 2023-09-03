Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 207,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69,558 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 996,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average is $200.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

