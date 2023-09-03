Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 75,654 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.5% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,258,000 after acquiring an additional 462,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,103. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

