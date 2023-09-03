Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

