Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

