Milestone Advisory Partners Has $642,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after acquiring an additional 510,856 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 84,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,418. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

