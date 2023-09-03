SW Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 361,719 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 361,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Inotiv comprises about 0.6% of SW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inotiv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Inotiv Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,517. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.77 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

