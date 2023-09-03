SW Investment Management LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for 4.9% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SW Investment Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Sleep Number worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sleep Number by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 15.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 57,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 239,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,459. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

