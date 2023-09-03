Milestone Advisory Partners Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,615,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $195.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.43. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

