Fine Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Fine Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,903 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 1.2% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 525,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LILAK

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.