Milestone Advisory Partners Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.58. 617,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,325. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

