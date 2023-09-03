SW Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,000. Garmin comprises approximately 6.1% of SW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Garmin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 754,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 56.48%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

