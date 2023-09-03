L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,547 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 211,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

