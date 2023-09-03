Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 901 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,055 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

