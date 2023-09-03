L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.4 %

WHR traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.15.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.