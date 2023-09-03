L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 2,056 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 2,195,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

