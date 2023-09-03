Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Position Increased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 5.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.90% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 316,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.8% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 1.3 %

VFVA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 29,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $563.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.