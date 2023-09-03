Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 183,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 671,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

