Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $435.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

