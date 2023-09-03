Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,482.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $435.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

