Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.