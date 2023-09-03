Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $412,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.64. 809,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,604. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

