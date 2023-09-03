Inceptionr LLC Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.43.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $10.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.39. The company had a trading volume of 387,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,333. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.31 and its 200 day moving average is $401.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.