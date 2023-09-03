Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.10. 764,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.