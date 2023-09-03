NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 254.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.96. 1,583,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

