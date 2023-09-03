22,832 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 1,349,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,301. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

