Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.9 %

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,993. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

