L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The stock has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

